Braves hit 11 homers in sweep over Nationals

The Braves are back in first place largely thanks to their offense, which is hot at the right time.
They won for the 10th time in 12 games Sunday, defeating the Nationals 6-5. They’re averaging six runs per contest in this 12-game stretch, hitting 24 homers over that span.
The Braves are one of three teams with multiple players with 25-or-more home runs this season. They’re the only team with four players who’ve hit 24 homers, a list that includes outfielder Ronald Acuna (24), first baseman Freddie Freeman (25), third baseman Austin Riley (25) and shortstop Dansby Swanson (24).
During the weekend series in Washington, the Braves hit 11 homers, which was tied for most this season achieved by any MLB team in a three-game series. It was the most the Braves have hit in a three-game series since going deep 11 times during a July 14-16 series in San Diego in 2006.
The fireworks show displayed the power their revamped lineup possesses, and they’ll hope it continues as they try to build a cushion atop the National League East.
