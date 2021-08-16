Braves hit 11 homers in sweep over Nationals

They won for the 10th time in 12 games Sunday, defeating the Nationals 6-5. They’re averaging six runs per contest in this 12-game stretch, hitting 24 homers over that span.

The Braves are one of three teams with multiple players with 25-or-more home runs this season. They’re the only team with four players who’ve hit 24 homers, a list that includes outfielder Ronald Acuna (24), first baseman Freddie Freeman (25), third baseman Austin Riley (25) and shortstop Dansby Swanson (24).