Women's Pro Baseball League to hold tryouts at Nationals Park as it aims for 2026 debut

The Women's Professional Baseball League will hold tryouts next month at the Washington Nationals' home ballpark as it moves closer to its launch.

The league is aiming to play its first season with six teams starting in spring 2026. The tryouts, which will be held Aug. 22-25, will determine the 150 players who will be invited to the league's draft in October.

More than 600 players registered for the four-day camp, the WPBL said. The first three days will include drill-focused sessions, athletic performance testing and player evaluations at the Nationals' Youth Baseball Academy before an initial round of cuts. Players will then compete in a live game at Nationals Park on Aug. 25, after which the final cuts will happen.