Braves have brief scare when Ronald Acuña is hit by pitch

After the pitch struck Acuña, he looked to be in considerable pain. He bounced around on the grass behind the batter’s box before crouching over. Then the Braves’ athletic training staff left the dugout to evaluate Acuña.

After a few minutes, Acuña walked over to first base. He advanced to second when Dansby Swanson drew a walk, then scored the game’s first run when Matt Olson hit a ball that got past first baseman Rhys Hoskins.