Braves have brief scare when Ronald Acuña is hit by pitch

The Braves had a brief scare Wednesday in the sixth inning of Game 2 of the National League Division Series, when Phillies starter Zack Wheeler hit star outfielder Ronald Acuña in the right arm with a 96 mph fastball.
After the pitch struck Acuña, he looked to be in considerable pain. He bounced around on the grass behind the batter’s box before crouching over. Then the Braves’ athletic training staff left the dugout to evaluate Acuña.
After a few minutes, Acuña walked over to first base. He advanced to second when Dansby Swanson drew a walk, then scored the game’s first run when Matt Olson hit a ball that got past first baseman Rhys Hoskins.
After Acuña scored, he went straight down the tunnel. It appeared he was still experiencing pain in his right arm. But he came back and played right field after the Braves scored three runs in the sixth.
Before being hit by the pitch, Acuña had a single off Wheeler, which marked the Braves’ only hit at the time.
Acuña is, of course, an integral part of the Braves’ team. He is a five-tool outfielder whose defense can be as impactful as his bat and his legs.
