Braves happy with outfield mix

“We’re going to give him a lot of opportunity,” Snitker said. “The kid has to come to camp feeling really good about things, having a lot of confidence off his performance in the NLCS. This’ll be his third or fourth camp, so he’ll know what to expect and have a better idea about himself.

“Until these guys come in and compete at this level, they don’t know what to expect. He probably has a lot of confidence in his abilities and that he can play here.”

Unless there’s another outfield acquisition before opening day, Ronald Acuna will be in right field. When speaking after the Ozuna signing, Anthopoulos left the door open to adding another outfielder – one that could shift Acuna to center.

The likeliest scenario is the Ozuna-Pache-Acuna arrangement, which would be among the most talented outfields in the sport. Behind them, the Braves will have a new mix after Duvall departed for Miami and Nick Markakis remains a free agent. Ender Inciarte, who’s competing for the starting center field job, Abraham Almonte and Travis Demeritte are other outfielders on the 40-man roster.

“I don’t know that we need (anyone),” Snitker said. “I like who we have right now, who we’re going to camp with and where we are. It doesn’t matter what I think, all those things have a way of working themselves out over time.”