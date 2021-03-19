Braves feeling ‘confident’ in Ian Anderson as spring continues

Braves starter Ian Anderson was set for his third spring start Friday night against the Twins. He’s pitched 5-1/3 innings thus far, allowing three earned runs while striking out nine and walking two.
Anderson, 22, is right where the Braves hoped he’d be.
“I like where he’s at,” manager Brian Snitker said. “I think he’s been great. I wasn’t looking for anything in particular out of him. I just see a very confident young man. He’s done exactly what we thought he’d do. I don’t expect him to come in and be perfect every day. He’s still learning. But I like the way he’s throwing the ball, and I feel really confident having him.”
The right-hander is coming off a stellar rookie season. Anderson debuted during a time of desperation. The Braves’ rotation was decimated, and they needed a consistent innings-eater. Anderson, despite that added pressure, excelled from Day 1.
Anderson had a 1.95 ERA in six starts, striking out 41 in 32-1/3 innings. He was even better in October, posting a 0.96 ERA in four playoff starts. Anderson became the first pitcher in Braves history not to allow a run in three consecutive postseason starts.
Entering 2021, the Braves are counting on Anderson sustaining that level. The team added two veterans to its rotation this winter – Charlie Morton and Drew Smyly – to complement its blossoming trio of Mike Soroka, Max Fried and Anderson.
Notes from Friday:
- Soroka pitched another simulated game Friday. While the Braves aren’t sure if he’ll pitch in a spring-training game, he remains on track to return sometime early in the regular season, which would be a welcome outcome after Soroka tore his Achilles last August.
“Everything is going good,” Snitker said. “He’s throwing a sim game today. He’s right where they have him right now.”
- Bryse Wilson will make his fourth spring appearance Saturday when he starts against Boston. Wilson, who’s vying for a rotation spot should Soroka be unavailable to begin the season, has allowed two runs in nine innings this spring. He pitched four scoreless innings in his previous outing, March 15 against the Twins.