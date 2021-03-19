Braves feeling ‘confident’ in Ian Anderson as spring continues

Entering 2021, the Braves are counting on Anderson sustaining that level. The team added two veterans to its rotation this winter – Charlie Morton and Drew Smyly – to complement its blossoming trio of Mike Soroka, Max Fried and Anderson.

Notes from Friday:

- Soroka pitched another simulated game Friday. While the Braves aren’t sure if he’ll pitch in a spring-training game, he remains on track to return sometime early in the regular season, which would be a welcome outcome after Soroka tore his Achilles last August.

“Everything is going good,” Snitker said. “He’s throwing a sim game today. He’s right where they have him right now.”

- Bryse Wilson will make his fourth spring appearance Saturday when he starts against Boston. Wilson, who’s vying for a rotation spot should Soroka be unavailable to begin the season, has allowed two runs in nine innings this spring. He pitched four scoreless innings in his previous outing, March 15 against the Twins.