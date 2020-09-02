Braves’ farm system falls to No. 15 in MLB.com rankings

The Braves’ collection of prospects is ranked No. 15, squarely in the middle among the 30 teams and down from No. 3 in the website’s 2019 preseason ranking, No. 7 in midseason 2019 and No. 8 in preseason 2020.

Still, the Braves currently have four prospects ranked among MLB.com’s Top 100 prospects: outfielder Cristian Pache at No. 14, outfielder Drew Waters at No. 27, pitcher Ian Anderson (still classified as a prospect despite being on the big-league roster since last week) at No. 41 and catcher Shea Langeliers at No. 74.