Braves’ farm system falls to No. 15 in MLB.com rankings

MLB.com released its midseason ranking of farm systems Tuesday night, and you’ll have to look lower on the list than in recent years to find the Braves.
The Braves’ collection of prospects is ranked No. 15, squarely in the middle among the 30 teams and down from No. 3 in the website’s 2019 preseason ranking, No. 7 in midseason 2019 and No. 8 in preseason 2020.
Still, the Braves currently have four prospects ranked among MLB.com’s Top 100 prospects: outfielder Cristian Pache at No. 14, outfielder Drew Waters at No. 27, pitcher Ian Anderson (still classified as a prospect despite being on the big-league roster since last week) at No. 41 and catcher Shea Langeliers at No. 74.
Other than Anderson, no Braves pitcher is currently ranked among MLB.com’s Top 100 prospects. The website’s report noted that pitcher Kyle Wright, ranked No. 52 in preseason, “hasn’t been able to establish himself in the big leagues and also graduated from prospect status” with several stints on the Atlanta roster since 2018.
The Tampa Bay Rays currently have the No. 1 farm system, according to the rankings, followed by the Detroit Tigers at No. 2. San Diego’s farm system is ranked No. 3 even after the Padres traded seven of the organization’s top 30 prospects (but none of their five ranked among the game’s top 100 prospects) ahead of Monday’s trade deadline.
Several factors can play into the Braves’ fall in the rankings: prospects graduating to the big leagues in recent years, some prospects declining in the opinion of evaluators, the impact of international amateur signing restrictions on the organization and the assessment of draft picks.