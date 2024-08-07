Braves fans withstand the heat to secure OutKast bobblehead

“I’ve seen OutKast in concert before, and I love them, so I wanted the bobblehead. That’s why I’m out here in this heat,” Chapman said. “But yeah, this is my first time at the new Braves stadium so it’s all a new experience for me,” Chapman said.

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Chapman wore a navy blue Braves jersey outside with ATLiens, the group’s iconic 1996 album, in green lettering. He bought it three years ago, the same year the Braves won their most recent World Series. The name “OutKast” and the number “96″ were also printed on the back of the jersey. Chapman also made sure to give his condolences to music producer Rico Wade, who died in April 2024, who helped OutKast gain traction in the hip-hop community.

“I do believe big nights like these are fun for Braves fans and the community, but unfortunately not everyone has access to this type of fun, especially those who live in the surrounding areas outside of Cobb County,” Chapman said.

The prized figurine features Big Boi and Andre 3000 donning Braves gear while seated in a red convertible. Fans entering the ballpark were handed medium-sized boxes that they clutched and made sure not to lose as they headed for the concession stands or their seats.

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

The stadium erupted when Big Boi walked out onto the field in a blue Braves jersey while sporting a gold chain.

Brandon Barge said he was unable to make it to last year’s OutKast Night, which made this year’s event even more motivating for him.

“I vowed to myself that I would come to OutKast night and get a bobblehead. They are definitely one of my favorite duos,” Barge said. “It’d be nice if Dre [André 3000] was here though. It might be a surprise, he might come out, but I don’t know,” Barge said.

Barge wore an OutKast T-shirt to the game as he waited outside the park from around 3:15 p.m. until the gates opened at 5:30 p.m. He said he doesn’t know where he’ll put the bobblehead in his house yet but will first give his daughters a chance to play with it before putting it back in the box.

“My goal would be to get an autograph from Big Boi himself. And my ultimate goal would be that OutKast performs tonight, in some way, somehow. I’m optimistic about it,” Barge said.

It’s no surprise that tens of thousands of Braves fans came out to Truist Park as OutKast is iconic in the Atlanta community. The people embraced the hip-hop duo as part of the culture that makes Atlanta a hotbed in the music genre, giving rise to former group Migos and rappers Lil Baby and Future.

Longtime friends Barbara Studdard and Sheila Mullins joined in on the fun, wearing OutKast-themed Braves jerseys. The pair are Atlanta natives who remember the duo from the very beginning.

“Well, I’m a Braves fan and have been a Braves fan since I was nine years old. And I like OutKast, so I really wanted a bobblehead,” Mullins said.

Mullins said her favorite song is “Ms. Jackson” from the group’s album Stankonia in 2000.

Last year, the bobbleheads went on the secondary market for as much as $500.