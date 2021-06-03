Braves defeat Nationals, manage four-game split

For as encouraging as Bryse Wilson’s outings have been lately, Davidson has impressed, too. In his past two starts against division rivals New York and Washington, Davidson has logged 11-2/3 innings, allowing three runs on six hits. He’s struck out 10 and walked six.

As for the Braves’ offense, a day after managing just one run against veteran lefty Jon Lester, the bats couldn’t muster much against Corbin - until the sixth. Ronald Acuna was once again the Braves’ spark, singling to begin the Braves’ third time through the order. Ozzie Albies followed with his own hit that scored Acuna and broke a scoreless tie. Albies ended up at second and scored on Riley’s ensuing double.

Dansby Swanson capped the inning by homering off Corbin for his 500th career hit, making it 4-0. Albies, who had three hits, also earned his 500th hit in the game with an RBI double off the right-field wall in the seventh. Albies has a hit in eight of his last 10 games. He has six multi-hit contests in that span, including three to start June.

After dropping the middle two games, the Braves salvaged a split against Washington. While they’re surely disappointed they couldn’t take better advantage of hosting the division’s last-place team for a lengthier series, they at least avoided the nightmare scenario of dropping three of four to a slumping club.

The Braves (26-28) will host a three-game series against the Dodgers on Friday. Anderson, who faced Los Angeles twice during last October’s seven-game National League Championship Series, will start the opener against Dodgers left-hander Julio Urias.