Braves’ Darius Vines feels more confident in second career start

Pitcher Darius Vines’ second career start Wednesday was nearly identical to his first Aug. 30 in Colorado.

He gave up two hits, two earned runs and struck out five in both games. Yet Vines felt like there were some key differences against the Cubs on Wednesday -- improved game management and trusting his teammates.

“When things get tough (with) giving out hits, (I can) keep my confidence up and trust my guys back there,” Vines told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I’ve got a good infield, outfield. I just have to keep the ball in the ballpark, and we should always have a chance to win.”

Vines, who was first recalled this season on Aug. 28, made his debut as a starter two days later. He’s been back and forth to Triple-A Gwinnett since then, making three bullpen appearances for the Braves in September. He totaled more than eight innings and allowed seven hits through those contests.

Those appearances were important to improved game management and keeping the game from speeding up on him, Vines said. Time spent around the veterans was also helpful, he said, as they advised him to trust his teammates.

Manager Brian Snitker said it didn’t feel like Vines’ second start because of his experience pitching out of the bullpen.

“He settled in,” Snitker said. “The last two innings were his best. … He slows the game down, uses his stuff, moves the ball around, changes speeds. There’s a lot to like.”

He made it through six innings — the most since his debut — and posted a new career-high of 90 pitches. Vines primarily peppered the zone with his fastball, cutter and slider. Out of his 90 pitches, 55 were strikes. He felt good about his stuff, saying he had one of his best outings in terms of velocity (90 mph on his fastball), command of the zone and strikes thrown.

Vines’ fastball sailed past catcher Sean Murphy in the second inning, allowing the Cubs to tie it 1-1. Then, he gave up two home runs — his only earned runs of the night — over the second and third innings. The Cubs were up 3-1 when he exited following the sixth inning, but the Braves ultimately won 6-5 in 10 innings.

Wednesday also marked Vines’ first start in Atlanta, though he’d played at Truist Park twice as a reliever. He said the fans at Truist Park are amazing — and they seemed to return the love during some of his biggest moments.

He struck out the Cubs’ Cody Bellinger, a former MVP, to end the third, prompting cheers from the crowd as “Pump It” by the Black Eyed Peas played. There were claps as he puzzled the Cubs’ Jeimer Candelario with a swing-and-a-miss in the fourth inning — an at-bat that eventually ended in a fly-out. His final batter faced: former Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson, whom he struck out on a swing-and-a-miss that led to big cheers from the crowd.

After five regular season appearances, Vines is not a likely candidate for the Braves’ postseason roster. What’s next in the rookie’s development?

More experience, Snitker said. Getting more opportunities is important for a player at his stage, and Vines’ experience as a starter and reliever will be beneficial moving forward.

Vines was on the same page.

“(I’m going to) just keep pitching, doing what I’m doing (and) getting outs,” he said.

Gwinnett police: Drivers were racing at more than 100 mph before 5 teens killed
