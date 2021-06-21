Braves continue ‘grueling week’ with trip to New York, Cincinnati

- The Braves appointed Kyle Muller as their 27th man for Monday’s doubleheader. He was scheduled to start Game 1 opposite of Mets ace and Cy Young favorite Jacob deGrom. It was Muller’s first career start. He made his MLB debut as a reliever last week.

- Closer Will Smith recorded his 13th save in the Braves’ 1-0 win over the Cardinals Sunday night. Smith has posted four consecutive hitless outings since he surrendered Luke Williams’ walk-off homer in the Braves loss at Philadelphia on June 9.

Smith owns a 4.08 ERA and has converted 13 of 14 save opportunities. He has, however, taken five losses. The lefty has his critics, but his manager isn’t one of them.

“His save percentage is as good as any out there,” Snitker said. “Will has been just nails for us in in those situations. Those (games like the Phillies loss) are going to happen to a closer. I remember when Craig (Kimbrel) was here, that happened to him more than once. That’s the life of the closer. Will turns the page and bounces back as good as anybody I’ve ever seen. He has the perfect mindset for that job.”

- The Braves promoted righty Ty Tice to their bullpen Sunday. The team acquired him from Toronto last month after he was designated for assignment. Tice, 24, appeared in four games for Triple-A Gwinnett, posting a 2.08 ERA with six strikeouts in 4-1/3 innings.