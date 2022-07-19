Braves complete draft, add two local outfielders

Jackson is committed to Georgia State, but the Braves “feel good about signing him even though he’s a high school kid taken late,” Brown said.

Brown described Kilpatrick as a “very good runner” who has a “chance to hit” and Jackson as “a guy who could probably play center field, can run and hopefully get to some power.”

The Braves unsurprisingly emphasized pitching at the start of the draft Sunday, selecting high school pitchers with each of their first three picks and a college pitcher with their fourth. They turned to college power hitters with their first two picks of Day 2 on Monday. Then, on Tuesday, the Braves’ first pick of Day 3 was New Mexico State starting pitcher Ian Mejia in the 11th round.

The other pitchers the Braves drafted Tuesday included two from Florida junior colleges, Cedric De Grandpre and William Silva, and a reliever from Southern Miss, Landon Harper. De Grandpre is among three Canadians drafted by the Braves this week.

“On Day 3, I think we took some really good arms we feel good about,” Brown said.

The Braves’ first position-player pick of Day 3, in the 12th round, was Illinois first baseman Justin Janas, a left-handed hitter who won the Big Ten batting title with a .391 average in 2021.

Brown said the Braves intend to sign all 22 of their draft picks in the coming days. Some will visit Truist Park this weekend. Upon signing, players will report to the Braves’ training facility in North Port, Fla., before being assigned to minor-league affiliates.