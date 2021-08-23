Braves closer Will Smith ‘getting the job done,’ Snitker says

“They are going to give it up every now and then; it’s just the nature of that job. I mean, it’s hard to be perfect, and he’s done a great job. I mean, you look at his (save) percentage and all that, it’s as good as anybody out there.”

Smith’s 28 saves, tied for the second-most in the majors (through Sunday), have come in 32 opportunities, an 87.5% save rate. The only MLB reliever with more saves than Smith this season is San Diego’s Mark Melancon, the former Brave, who has 34.