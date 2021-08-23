Braves closer Will Smith ‘getting the job done,’ Snitker says

Braves closer Will Smith allowed a home run to the first batter he faced Saturday and a double to the first batter he faced Sunday. But Smith proceeded to retire the next three batters in both games to record his 27th and 28th saves of the season.
After Sunday’s game, Braves manager Brian Snitker strongly endorsed the job Smith is doing.
“He’s getting saves,” Snitker said. “He doesn’t have as many blown saves as some of these elite guys, so to speak. Will has been great. He’s getting the job done as long as he walks off that mound with a save.
“They are going to give it up every now and then; it’s just the nature of that job. I mean, it’s hard to be perfect, and he’s done a great job. I mean, you look at his (save) percentage and all that, it’s as good as anybody out there.”
Smith’s 28 saves, tied for the second-most in the majors (through Sunday), have come in 32 opportunities, an 87.5% save rate. The only MLB reliever with more saves than Smith this season is San Diego’s Mark Melancon, the former Brave, who has 34.
Will Smith stats
Smith (3-6) has a 3.81 ERA in 52 innings, having allowed 42 hits (eight home runs) and 19 walks while striking out 65. Opponents are hitting .215 against him. The first batter he faces has reached base in 15 of his 55 appearances.
“I’ve got a lot of confidence in him, because he has got confidence in himself,” Snitker said.
