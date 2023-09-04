Braves closer Raisel Iglesias named NL Reliever of Month for August

LOS ANGELES – As the Braves push toward October, they’ve provided many reasons to feel good about their World Series hopes. They have a loaded offense. They can pitch. They play good defense.

They also have one of the game’s elite closers in Raisel Iglesias.

Major League Baseball on Sunday announced that Iglesias was named National League Reliever of the Month for August.

In 13 innings pitched across 13 appearances in August, he never permitted a run. He converted all seven save opportunities.

He struck out 17 batters and only walked four. He gave up seven hits but, again, no one crossed home.

Iglesias has a 2.56 ERA over 45-2/3 innings this season. On the final day of August, he pitched for the third day in a row and earned the save at Dodger Stadium. Two days later, he saved another game against the Dodgers.

Iglesias has not allowed an earned run in 18 innings. He’s also converted each of his last 19 save opportunities, the longest active streak in the NL and third-longest run in the majors.

Since July 26, Iglesias is one of two NL relievers – and one of five MLB relievers – with no earned runs allowed over at least 10 outings.