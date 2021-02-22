Braves claim OF Phillip Ervin off waivers

The team claimed outfielder Phillip Ervin off waivers from the Cubs Monday afternoon. Ervin was designated for assignment over the weekend. The Braves will be his fourth team since September 2020.

Ervin, 28, has played for the Reds and Mariners in his four-year career. He’s hit .247/.322/406 in 237 games. The Mobile, Alabama native has fared better against left-handed pitching, hitting .277/.352/.459 against southpaws.