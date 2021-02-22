Braves claim OF Phillip Ervin off waivers

Add another veteran to the Braves’ bench competition.
The team claimed outfielder Phillip Ervin off waivers from the Cubs Monday afternoon. Ervin was designated for assignment over the weekend. The Braves will be his fourth team since September 2020.
Ervin, 28, has played for the Reds and Mariners in his four-year career. He’s hit .247/.322/406 in 237 games. The Mobile, Alabama native has fared better against left-handed pitching, hitting .277/.352/.459 against southpaws.
The Braves have a bevy of veterans competing for their vacant bench spots. Ervin joins Johan Camargo, Pablo Sandoval and Jason Kipnis, among others, in the competition. Jake Lamb is also expected to join that mix, but the Braves haven’t yet announced his signing.
Ervin was added to the 40-man roster, which is now full. The Braves outrighted utilityman Travis Demeritte to Triple-A Sunday to open Ervin’s spot.