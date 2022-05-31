Braves’ Charlie Morton not seeing the same results on his best pitch

In 2021, they hit .127 against it.

In 2020, they were .228 against it.

In 2019, they hit .151 versus the pitch.

In 2018, they hit .135 against it.

In 2017, they were .114 against it.

“It’s hard for me because it’s like, What do I do? What is the problem?” Morton said. “Is the problem that I’m just too old and my stuff is just declining? Or is it just that I’m throwing the ball differently? I would say the latter. I would say I’m throwing throwing plenty hard, and my curveball, it’s spinning well.”

“I've lived and died by that pitch. And right now, they're hitting like .300 off of it." - Braves starter Charlie Morton, on his curveball

Putaway percentage is the rate of two-strike pitches that result in a strikeout. The putaway percentage on Morton’s curveball is 18.1% this season, which is much lower than his marks on that pitch over the past five years.

The 38-year-old Morton entered Tuesday’s start versus the Diamondbacks with a 5.28 ERA over nine starts. He has gone six innings only one time. He has allowed four or more earned runs four times.

Last season, Morton pitched to a 3.34 ERA over 33 starts. He struck out 216 batters, second only to the 240 he punched out in 2019.

Morton is a crucial part of the Braves’ rotation. In September, the team signed him to a one-year, $20 million extension with a $20 million club option for 2023.

He believes he only has to dial it in and ensure he executes well when throwing curveballs. He has been successful for so long for a reason.

“The spin’s been there; the speed has been there on it,” he said of his curveball. “It’s just not been performing the same for me.”