ajc logo
X

Braves’ Charlie Morton not seeing the same results on his best pitch

Atlanta Braves pitcher Charlie Morton is not having the same success this season with his curveball. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves pitcher Charlie Morton is not having the same success this season with his curveball. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago

PHOENIX — To Braves pitcher Charlie Morton, there are many reasons for his up-and-down season thus far.

But he sees one constant: His curveball, at least to this point, hasn’t been as dominant as in previous seasons.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Braves

This season, opposing hitters are batting .286 against Morton’s curveball, which he has thrown more than any other pitch.

“There have been games where it’s been really good, where I’ve thrown the same breaking ball that I’ve been throwing,” Morton said Monday. “But the macro numbers would say that the curveball would be the deciding factor between me being an average-to-mediocre pitcher and me being a good-to-great pitcher. That’s just been my reality for the past five years. I’ve lived and died by that pitch. And right now, they’re hitting like .300 off of it.”

Thus far, hitters are having more success against Morton’s curveball than they’ve experienced in quite some time. Their batting averages against that pitch have been dreadful in recent seasons.

In 2021, they hit .127 against it.

In 2020, they were .228 against it.

In 2019, they hit .151 versus the pitch.

In 2018, they hit .135 against it.

In 2017, they were .114 against it.

“It’s hard for me because it’s like, What do I do? What is the problem?” Morton said. “Is the problem that I’m just too old and my stuff is just declining? Or is it just that I’m throwing the ball differently? I would say the latter. I would say I’m throwing throwing plenty hard, and my curveball, it’s spinning well.”

“I've lived and died by that pitch. And right now, they're hitting like .300 off of it."

- Braves starter Charlie Morton, on his curveball

Putaway percentage is the rate of two-strike pitches that result in a strikeout. The putaway percentage on Morton’s curveball is 18.1% this season, which is much lower than his marks on that pitch over the past five years.

The 38-year-old Morton entered Tuesday’s start versus the Diamondbacks with a 5.28 ERA over nine starts. He has gone six innings only one time. He has allowed four or more earned runs four times.

Last season, Morton pitched to a 3.34 ERA over 33 starts. He struck out 216 batters, second only to the 240 he punched out in 2019.

Morton is a crucial part of the Braves’ rotation. In September, the team signed him to a one-year, $20 million extension with a $20 million club option for 2023.

He believes he only has to dial it in and ensure he executes well when throwing curveballs. He has been successful for so long for a reason.

“The spin’s been there; the speed has been there on it,” he said of his curveball. “It’s just not been performing the same for me.”

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
Braves’ Spencer Strider pitches well in first career start, but defense lets him down11h ago
Here’s where the Braves stand on Memorial Day
23h ago
Campbell ace poses threat to Georgia Tech’s NCAA regional hopes
1h ago
Falcons’ Dean Marlowe reaches out to Uvalde survivor who wore his jersey
3h ago
Falcons’ Dean Marlowe reaches out to Uvalde survivor who wore his jersey
3h ago
Georgia, Georgia Tech golf finish tied for 12th at NCAA Championship
14h ago
The Latest
Braves’ Spencer Strider pitches well in first career start, but defense lets him down
11h ago
Here’s where the Braves stand on Memorial Day
23h ago
Braves Report podcast: Can Michael Harris provide a spark?
Featured
Marine veteran Maurice Hurst pays respects after placing an American flag near a headstone at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton during Memorial Day in 2021. (AJC FILE)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
Police: 5 shot in Atlanta incidents within 6 hours as Memorial Day weekend begins
Braves’ offense explodes for nine extra-base hits against Marlins
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top