Braves-Cardinals postponed, will play doubleheader Sunday

The postponement was because of Tropical Storm Claudette, which has been raging across the Southeast. The forecast projected heavy rain in the Atlanta area throughout Saturday evening, leading to the early decision to postpone the game. Rain is still expected throughout the day Sunday before calming down in the early evening. The teams will want to finish their series this weekend because this is the Cardinals’ only scheduled trip to Atlanta this season.

If Sunday goes as planned, Game 1 of the doubleheader will start at 2:10 p.m., with the gates opening at 12:30 p.m. Truist Park will be closed and cleaned before the gates open at 5:30 p.m. for Game 2, which will begin at 7:08 p.m. Both games will be seven innings.