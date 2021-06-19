Braves-Cardinals postponed, will play doubleheader Sunday

The Braves’ game Saturday night against the Cardinals at Truist Park was postponed because of inclement weather, the Braves announced around five hours before the scheduled first pitch. The teams will play a day/night doubleheader Sunday.
The postponement was because of Tropical Storm Claudette, which has been raging across the Southeast. The forecast projected heavy rain in the Atlanta area throughout Saturday evening, leading to the early decision to postpone the game. Rain is still expected throughout the day Sunday before calming down in the early evening. The teams will want to finish their series this weekend because this is the Cardinals’ only scheduled trip to Atlanta this season.
If Sunday goes as planned, Game 1 of the doubleheader will start at 2:10 p.m., with the gates opening at 12:30 p.m. Truist Park will be closed and cleaned before the gates open at 5:30 p.m. for Game 2, which will begin at 7:08 p.m. Both games will be seven innings.
Game 1 will air on Bally Sports Southeast. Game 2 will air on ESPN as the scheduled “Sunday Night Baseball” game.
The Braves haven’t announced the starting pitcher for either game, but Drew Smyly was scheduled to pitch Saturday. Bryse Wilson is a logical candidate to start the other game. For the Cardinals, Brunswick native Adam Wainwright will start Game 1, while Kwang Hyun Kim will start Game 2.
The next two days could mark a rarity: The Braves playing consecutive doubleheaders. After hosting the Cardinals for two Sunday, they’ll travel to New York and face the Mets in a doubleheader Monday. The Braves are 2-2 in doubleheader games this season, having been outscored 18-9.
The Braves have taken the first two games of their series against the Cardinals, defeating them 4-0 on Thursday and 9-1 on Friday.