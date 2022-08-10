ajc logo
Braves call up top prospect Vaughn Grissom

Braves begin Spring Training workouts Monday

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

BOSTON – Under president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos, the Braves have not been shy about running top prospects up to the major leagues. The Braves don’t follow a strict formula for prospects’ journeys in the minors, but live by this: If someone is ready to help, then he’ll be in the bigs.

The team Wednesday called up 21-year-old Vaughn Grissom, their top prospect after recent promotions, for his MLB debut. He’s a shortstop, but they need him to play second base after Orlando Arcia landed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain.

Grissom took only 91 at-bats over 22 games at Double-A – less time at that level than even Michael Harris, who had 174 – but he made the most of them. He hit .363 with a .924 OPS. He hit three doubles, a triple and three homers while driving in 12 runs.

Grissom began the year at High-A Rome, where he hit .312 with an .891 OPS over 298 at-bats before the promotion. He had 17 doubles, a triple, 11 homers and 55 RBIs.

The Braves selected Grissom in the 11th round of the MLB draft in 2019 out of Hagerty High School in Oviedo, Florida.

The Braves needed a second baseman after Arcia sustained the left hamstring strain during his sprint from home to second on a 10th-inning double in Tuesday’s win over the Red Sox. The Braves have Ehire Adrianza, but needed to make a move for infield depth regardless. The Braves have been without Ozzie Albies, who is out with a fractured foot, since June.

The question became: Would Anthopoulos add a depth piece or would he try to fill the position with a more talented presence until Albies returns? Albies is expected back before season’s end.

About the Author

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

