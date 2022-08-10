Braves call up top prospect Vaughn Grissom

The team Wednesday called up 21-year-old Vaughn Grissom, their top prospect after recent promotions, for his MLB debut. He’s a shortstop, but they need him to play second base after Orlando Arcia landed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain.

Grissom took only 91 at-bats over 22 games at Double-A – less time at that level than even Michael Harris, who had 174 – but he made the most of them. He hit .363 with a .924 OPS. He hit three doubles, a triple and three homers while driving in 12 runs.