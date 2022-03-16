Braves bring back outfielder Eddie Rosario on two-year deal

They already know him. He helped them immensely in their World Series run, and now he’s back to try and win it again.

The Braves on Wednesday announced they signed outfielder Eddie Rosario to a two-year deal worth $18 million guaranteed, with a club option for 2024. Rosario will make $9 million in 2022 and 2023, and there is no buyout in his contract.