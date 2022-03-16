Braves bring back outfielder Eddie Rosario on two-year deal

The Braves won’t spend much time welcoming the newest face to the clubhouse.
They already know him. He helped them immensely in their World Series run, and now he’s back to try and win it again.
The Braves on Wednesday announced they signed outfielder Eddie Rosario to a two-year deal worth $18 million guaranteed, with a club option for 2024. Rosario will make $9 million in 2022 and 2023, and there is no buyout in his contract.
Last summer, Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos acquired Rosario as part of a flurry of deadline moves that changed the Braves’ season. Rosario eventually played in all 16 postseason games, making 15 starts, and earned National League Championship Series MVP for the tear he went on against the Dodgers.
About the Author