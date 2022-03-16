Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Braves bring back outfielder Eddie Rosario on two-year deal

Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario celebrates his three-run home run with first base coach Eric Young Sr. to put the Braves up 4-1 during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game 6 at the National League Championship Series at Truist Park, Saturday October 23, 2021, in Atlanta. Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Credit: Hyosub Shin

caption arrowCaption
Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario celebrates his three-run home run with first base coach Eric Young Sr. to put the Braves up 4-1 during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game 6 at the National League Championship Series at Truist Park, Saturday October 23, 2021, in Atlanta. Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

The Braves won’t spend much time welcoming the newest face to the clubhouse.

They already know him. He helped them immensely in their World Series run, and now he’s back to try and win it again.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Braves

The Braves on Wednesday announced they signed outfielder Eddie Rosario to a two-year deal worth $18 million guaranteed, with a club option for 2024. Rosario will make $9 million in 2022 and 2023, and there is no buyout in his contract.

Last summer, Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos acquired Rosario as part of a flurry of deadline moves that changed the Braves’ season. Rosario eventually played in all 16 postseason games, making 15 starts, and earned National League Championship Series MVP for the tear he went on against the Dodgers.

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
NASCAR’s Chase Elliott: I hate to see Freddie Freeman leave Braves
15h ago
Braves bolster pitching staff by signing Collin McHugh
17h ago
Braves players react to losing Freddie Freeman
19h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top