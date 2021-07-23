Braves begin road trip in grand fashion

Every aspect of the team clicked in a 7-2 win over the Phillies in Philadelphia. The offense assembled a two-out rally in the third, capped by shortstop Dansby Swanson’s skid-snapping grand slam. Starter Charlie Morton was solid over six innings. The bullpen protected the lead.

With the win, the Braves drew even with the Phillies for second place in the National League East. The Braves also gained a half game on the idle Mets to pull within four games of first place.