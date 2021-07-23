Braves begin road trip in grand fashion

The Braves couldn’t have started their pivotal road trip any better.
Every aspect of the team clicked in a 7-2 win over the Phillies in Philadelphia. The offense assembled a two-out rally in the third, capped by shortstop Dansby Swanson’s skid-snapping grand slam. Starter Charlie Morton was solid over six innings. The bullpen protected the lead.
With the win, the Braves drew even with the Phillies for second place in the National League East. The Braves also gained a half game on the idle Mets to pull within four games of first place.
The Braves can pass Philadelphia with a victory Friday, but it will be challenging. They’ll oppose Phillies All-Star starter Zack Wheeler, who’s already twirled two gems against them this season. The Braves will start Max Fried, who will try to continue the success he had in his previous start against the Rays (seven scoreless innings).
