Braves begin final homestand of regular season

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves
By
1 hour ago
X

The Braves have six games remaining – three against the Cubs and three against the Nationals – before the postseason begins. While the team has won the National League East and clinched a bye in the wild-card round, it’s still fighting to retain home-field advantage.

The team also suffered pitching injuries recently that landed ace Max Fried on the injured list – he’s expected back for the postseason – and sidelined Charlie Morton through the NL Division Series. That leaves the Braves without a listed starter for Wednesday and Thursday against the Cubs.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Braves

“We have a long week to get through here,” manager Brian Snitker said. “Six games, have to cover those innings.” Youngster Darius Vines would be a logical candidate to pitch in the next two days. The Braves have several pitchers capable of covering multiple innings, as well.

What’s at stake this week: Entering Tuesday, the Braves’ magic number to earn the NL’s No. 1 seed was three. Any three combination of Braves wins and Dodgers losses would secure that coveted spot for the Braves. The Dodgers (53-28) and Braves (48-27), of course, are the NL’s two best home teams.

The Braves also lead the Orioles by three games for MLB’s best record. With 100 wins, the Braves need only two more victories to earn their best record since 1999 (103 wins). They won 101 games in 2002, 2003 and 2022.

Notes:

- Snitker didn’t have an update on reliever Nick Anderson (right shoulder strain), who’s made three rehab appearances for Triple-A Gwinnett, most recently pitching a scoreless inning Sunday.

- Reliever Collin McHugh made two rehab appearances with Gwinnett and was at Truist Park on Tuesday. As for what’s next, Snitker said: “It was good (McHugh’s live session Tuesday). We’ll talk about that and visit it, see how he is tomorrow.” If McHugh is ready to return, his ability to cover bulk innings would help this week.

About the Author

Follow Gabriel Burns on facebookFollow Gabriel Burns on twitter

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Tyler Estep

DeKalb commissioners approve funding to tackle court, eviction backlogs4h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Parents allege hospital mistakes led to son’s escape, and untimely death
5h ago

State reduces foster children staying in hotels, offices to zero — for a night
4h ago

Credit: Development Authority of Fulton County

DAFC grants 3 big tax breaks, including $32M abatement for data center
2h ago

Credit: Development Authority of Fulton County

DAFC grants 3 big tax breaks, including $32M abatement for data center
2h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Fulton DA prosecuting Trump, Young Thug says her family has been threatened
7h ago
The Latest

‘Grateful’ Dansby Swanson talks about his Truist Park homecoming
25m ago
Braves Nation: Catching up on records about to be broken
14h ago
Braves sell out of NLDS and NLCS tickets
Featured

Credit: AP

Carter presidential library moves birthday plans amid shutdown threat
2h ago
What a government shutdown could mean in Georgia
7h ago
Atlanta reaches 100 homicides; pace is lower than last year
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top