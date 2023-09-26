Braves begin final homestand of regular season

The Braves have six games remaining – three against the Cubs and three against the Nationals – before the postseason begins. While the team has won the National League East and clinched a bye in the wild-card round, it’s still fighting to retain home-field advantage.

The team also suffered pitching injuries recently that landed ace Max Fried on the injured list – he’s expected back for the postseason – and sidelined Charlie Morton through the NL Division Series. That leaves the Braves without a listed starter for Wednesday and Thursday against the Cubs.

“We have a long week to get through here,” manager Brian Snitker said. “Six games, have to cover those innings.” Youngster Darius Vines would be a logical candidate to pitch in the next two days. The Braves have several pitchers capable of covering multiple innings, as well.

What’s at stake this week: Entering Tuesday, the Braves’ magic number to earn the NL’s No. 1 seed was three. Any three combination of Braves wins and Dodgers losses would secure that coveted spot for the Braves. The Dodgers (53-28) and Braves (48-27), of course, are the NL’s two best home teams.

The Braves also lead the Orioles by three games for MLB’s best record. With 100 wins, the Braves need only two more victories to earn their best record since 1999 (103 wins). They won 101 games in 2002, 2003 and 2022.

Notes:

- Snitker didn’t have an update on reliever Nick Anderson (right shoulder strain), who’s made three rehab appearances for Triple-A Gwinnett, most recently pitching a scoreless inning Sunday.

- Reliever Collin McHugh made two rehab appearances with Gwinnett and was at Truist Park on Tuesday. As for what’s next, Snitker said: “It was good (McHugh’s live session Tuesday). We’ll talk about that and visit it, see how he is tomorrow.” If McHugh is ready to return, his ability to cover bulk innings would help this week.