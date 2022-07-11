Braves’ Austin Riley named NL Player of the Week

Riley became the first Brave this year to claim this honor after hitting .448 (13-for-29) with three doubles, three home runs and a 1.346 OPS. His eight RBIs were tied for the most by an NL player, and his .862 slugging percentage was third best.

Five other Braves were picked for the July 19 All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium. Riley might still get added to the NL roster if injuries occur to other players before the game.