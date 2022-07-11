Braves’ Austin Riley named NL Player of the Week

Braves third baseman was not picked for the All-Star Game - at least not yet - but he’s been named the National League Player of the Week, Major League Baseball announced Monday.
Riley became the first Brave this year to claim this honor after hitting .448 (13-for-29) with three doubles, three home runs and a 1.346 OPS. His eight RBIs were tied for the most by an NL player, and his .862 slugging percentage was third best.
Five other Braves were picked for the July 19 All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium. Riley might still get added to the NL roster if injuries occur to other players before the game.
Riley delivered multiple hits in five games to help the Braves go 6-1 during the week, pulling them to within 1 1/2 games of the Mets for the NL East lead. The 25-year-old went deep in each of the final two games of the Braves’ weekend sweep of the Nationals, and he capped the home series with a walk-off single in extra innings as part of a three-hit, three-RBI afternoon.
RIley has been on fire this month, slashing .463/.511/.951 with 10 extra-base hits, 10 runs and 13 RBIs across 10 July games. This is the second time in his career he has been named player of the week.
Rangers shortstop Corey Seager was the AL player of the week.
Seager batted .500 (11-for-22) with a 1.601 OPS during the week. He recorded an AL-best four homers and tallied multiple hits in five of his six games. He also struck out only once, his lone strikeout in his previous 36 at-bats, dating back to June 29.
