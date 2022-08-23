ajc logo
X

Braves’ Austin Riley excited to interact with veterans at coming event

Braves third baseman Austin Riley celebrates after hitting three run home run in the third inning at Truist Park on Friday, August 19, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Combined ShapeCaption
Braves third baseman Austin Riley celebrates after hitting three run home run in the third inning at Truist Park on Friday, August 19, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

PITTSBURGH – In his young career, Austin Riley has faced dominant pitchers such as Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer, Walker Buehler, Sandy Alcantara and others. He never seems scared when he steps into the batter’s box for those showdowns.

Well, there’s a coming event – which has nothing to do with baseball – that might stir his nerves.

“I’m kind of nervous in a way of how it’s going to go,” Riley said.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Braves

Riley is partnering with Team Red, White and Blue for Driving For Veterans, an event on Monday at Top Golf Atlanta that will benefit veterans. Team Red, White and Blue will receive 100% of the proceeds to dedicate to its mission to “enrich the lives of America’s veterans by connecting them to their community through social and physical activity.” The event runs from 6:30-10 p.m.

It is a chance for Braves fans to golf with their favorite players and coaches, as there is a raffle taking place until Friday for fans to win a chance to play in the tournament. Among those scheduled to attend, along with Riley: Dansby Swanson, Ozzie Albies, Max Fried, Travis d’Arnaud, Mike Soroka, Tyler Matzek, Luke Jackson, Vaughn Grissom, A.J. Minter, Dylan Lee, Brian Snitker and Eddie Perez.

Riley, who made his debut in 2019, wanted to get involved in the community in some way. He does not have any family members who served in the military, but he grew up hunting and would watch shows in which hunters would take veterans hunting. Riley always has had an appreciation for veterans.

“Just growing up and understanding that they’re the reason we have the freedom,” he said. “I try not to take anything for granted. I’ve been very blessed and fortunate to be where I am now, and I think they, in a way, deserve a lot of credit for that. I think that’s where it’s been.”

Usually, people – whether it be reporters or fans – have tons of questions for Riley about baseball and his life. This is his chance to ask the questions. He can’t wait to talk to veterans and learn their stories.

“To me, I think the stories of what they’ve been through is very intriguing and deserves to be heard,” Riley said. “I think that’s kind of where I want that to go. I want to gain more (knowledge of) how they deal with coming back home – whether it’s what they’ve been through overseas or from the family standpoint. When they come back, how do they really just cope with everything is what I’m looking forward to gaining more knowledge on.”

Riley and his wife, Anna, have talked about what cause they would support if they started their own foundation. This event is a start for Austin and Anna.

When Riley asked his teammates if they would want to come, he said they didn’t need to think twice about it. When he asked Snitker, the manager replied: “Heck yeah, I’ll be there. I won’t let you down.”

“To me, I couldn’t imagine being with a different group,” Riley said. “They’re just great people off the field. They care.”

And he’s excited to support this cause, even if he’s a bit nervous for the event.

“It’s something that’s a little bit out of my comfort zone, but it’s something that I really want to do,” Riley said. “It’s going to be fun.”

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
Falcons’ Desmond Ridder getting some tough coaching 10h ago
Falcons’ Arthur Smith: ‘Sorry y’all had to sit through that second half’
9h ago
5 notes from Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins’ media availability
2h ago
After quiet 2021 season, Kevin Harris bent on improvement for Georgia Tech
10h ago
After quiet 2021 season, Kevin Harris bent on improvement for Georgia Tech
10h ago
The Latest
Jake Odorizzi bounces back, Michael Harris homers in Braves’ win
18h ago
Braves lead baseball in bottom-of-the-order production
22h ago
Braves Report podcast: Braves handle their toughest homestand of the season
Featured
Police gather on 14th Street between Peachtree and Juniper in Atlanta on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 following reports of an active shooting in the area. (Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

Suspect in Midtown shootings denied bond during 1st court appearance
5h ago
What to watch: Top Democrats square off in Florida, New York
Fall Arts Guide: Don’t miss these top 12 fall events
9h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top