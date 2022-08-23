Braves’ Austin Riley excited to interact with veterans at coming event

Riley, who made his debut in 2019, wanted to get involved in the community in some way. He does not have any family members who served in the military, but he grew up hunting and would watch shows in which hunters would take veterans hunting. Riley always has had an appreciation for veterans.

“Just growing up and understanding that they’re the reason we have the freedom,” he said. “I try not to take anything for granted. I’ve been very blessed and fortunate to be where I am now, and I think they, in a way, deserve a lot of credit for that. I think that’s where it’s been.”

Usually, people – whether it be reporters or fans – have tons of questions for Riley about baseball and his life. This is his chance to ask the questions. He can’t wait to talk to veterans and learn their stories.

“To me, I think the stories of what they’ve been through is very intriguing and deserves to be heard,” Riley said. “I think that’s kind of where I want that to go. I want to gain more (knowledge of) how they deal with coming back home – whether it’s what they’ve been through overseas or from the family standpoint. When they come back, how do they really just cope with everything is what I’m looking forward to gaining more knowledge on.”

Riley and his wife, Anna, have talked about what cause they would support if they started their own foundation. This event is a start for Austin and Anna.

When Riley asked his teammates if they would want to come, he said they didn’t need to think twice about it. When he asked Snitker, the manager replied: “Heck yeah, I’ll be there. I won’t let you down.”

“To me, I couldn’t imagine being with a different group,” Riley said. “They’re just great people off the field. They care.”

And he’s excited to support this cause, even if he’s a bit nervous for the event.

“It’s something that’s a little bit out of my comfort zone, but it’s something that I really want to do,” Riley said. “It’s going to be fun.”