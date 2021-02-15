Braves announce non-roster invitees to spring training

The group includes 25 players: 11 pitchers, three catchers, seven infielders and four outfielders. There’s a healthy mix of highly touted prospects and veterans trying to earn a spot.

Outfielder Drew Waters, who will be the organization’s No. 1 position player prospect when expected starting center fielder Cristian Pache graduates, leads the youngsters. He’s joined by catcher Shea Langeliers, outfielder Michael Harris, first baseman Bryce Ball and infielder Braden Shewmake, among other prospects inching closer to the majors.