Braves announce non-roster invitees to spring training

The Braves announced their non-roster invitees to major-league spring training Monday.
The group includes 25 players: 11 pitchers, three catchers, seven infielders and four outfielders. There’s a healthy mix of highly touted prospects and veterans trying to earn a spot.
Outfielder Drew Waters, who will be the organization’s No. 1 position player prospect when expected starting center fielder Cristian Pache graduates, leads the youngsters. He’s joined by catcher Shea Langeliers, outfielder Michael Harris, first baseman Bryce Ball and infielder Braden Shewmake, among other prospects inching closer to the majors.
The veteran list includes switch-hitting infielder Pablo Sandoval, who joined the Braves late last season, and two-time All-Star infielder Jason Kipnis, who signed with the team Monday. Veteran relievers Carl Edwards Jr. and Nate Jones, who combine for 15 seasons of experience, will compete for bullpen spots.
The Braves will start with 65 players at their major-league camp (the 40-man roster and 25 non-roster invitees). Opening Day rosters will include 26 players.
Braves pitchers and catchers report to North Port, Florida, Thursday and the first full-squad workout is set for Feb. 23. The Braves open the regular season April 1 at Philadelphia.
Below is the complete list of non-roster invitees, as provided by the Braves:
Pitchers (11): Thomas Burrows (LH), Jason Creasy, Carl Edwards Jr., Daysbel Hernandez, Kurt Hoekstra, Connor Johnstone, Nate Jones, Nolan Kingham, Freddy Tarnok, Victor Vodnik, William Woods
Catchers (3): Logan Brown, Shea Langeliers, Jonathan Morales
Infielders (7): Ehire Adrianza, CJ Alexander, Bryce Ball, Sean Kazmar, Jason Kipnis, Pablo Sandoval, Braden Shewmake
Outfielders (4): Justin Dean, Michael Harris II, Trey Harris, Drew Waters