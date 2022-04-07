Braves announce 2022 opening-day roster

The group, which consists of 15 pitchers and 13 position players, doesn’t feature any surprises from what we knew when camp ended. The roster will shrink to 26 players after May 1.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Braves

The notable additions: The Braves decided to go with right-hander Spencer Strider and left-hander Tucker Davidson to round out the pitching staff. They put Alex Dickerson on the team as a backup outfielder and left-handed bench bat.