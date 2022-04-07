Braves announce 2022 opening-day roster

The Braves on Thursday announced their opening-day roster.
The group, which consists of 15 pitchers and 13 position players, doesn’t feature any surprises from what we knew when camp ended. The roster will shrink to 26 players after May 1.
The notable additions: The Braves decided to go with right-hander Spencer Strider and left-hander Tucker Davidson to round out the pitching staff. They put Alex Dickerson on the team as a backup outfielder and left-handed bench bat.
Without Luke Jackson, who could be headed for Tommy John surgery, the Braves placed right-hander Tyler Thornburg on the roster. Darren O’Day also made it, though that seemed likely from the start of camp.
The Braves also have only one backup infielder, Orlando Arcia. However, they’re carrying three catchers and manager Brian Snitker has said that William Contreras might be athletic enough to play some third base or second base in addition to catcher and right field.
The Braves shouldn’t need Contreras in right field, though. They have five outfielders on this roster, including Dickerson, who gives their roster more balance because he bats from the left side.
The Braves’ 2022 opening-day roster, in alphabetical order, is below.
Pitchers: RH Ian Anderson, LH Tucker Davidson, LH Max Fried, RH Kenley Jansen, LH Tyler Matzek, RH Collin McHugh, LH A.J. Minter, RH Charlie Morton, LH Sean Newcomb, RH Darren O’Day, LH Will Smith, RH Spencer Strider, RH Tyler Thornburg, RH Kyle Wright, RH Huascar Ynoa
Catchers: William Contreras, Travis d’Arnaud, Manny Piña
Infielders: Ozzie Albies, Orlando Arcia, Matt Olson, Austin Riley, Dansby Swanson
Outfielders: Alex Dickerson, Adam Duvall, Guillermo Heredia, Marcell Ozuna, Eddie Rosario
