Braves announce 2021 opening-day roster

It’s a unique opening-day roster: The Braves have a four-man bench and 10-man bullpen. The bench includes infielders Ehire Adrianza and Pablo Sandoval, outfielder Ender Inciarte and catcher Alex Jackson.

The expanded bullpen features five right-handers and five left-handers. Those relievers are Will Smith (L), Chris Martin, A.J. Minter (L), Tyler Matzek (L), Josh Tomlin, Huascar Ynoa, Sean Newcomb (L), Grant Dayton (L), Nate Jones and Luke Jackson. The team plans to use a bullpen game during its second series of the season, which is in Washington.