Braves announce 2021 coaching staff

Manager Brian Snitker will be in his sixth season at the helm. Snitker’s Braves have won three consecutive National League East titles and made the NL Championship Series last season for the first time in 19 years. Snitker, a close friend and protégé of legendary Braves manager Bobby Cox, is vying to join Cox as the only managers to lead the Atlanta-era Braves to a championship.

Bench coach Walt Weiss, who joined the organization in 2018, is returning. So is hitting coach Kevin Seitzer, who’s been with the team since October 2014. Pitching coach Rick Kranitz will be in his third season with the Braves. First coach and outfield coach Eric Young Sr., who opted out of the 2020 campaign, will continue his role. Young has been with the Braves since 2018.