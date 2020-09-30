Braves announce 2020 wild-card series roster

Fifteen position players, including three catchers, and 13 pitchers comprise the 28-man roster. Outfielder Cristian Pache and catcher William Contreras, two top prospects who made brief debuts this season, made the roster.

The Braves have three starters – Max Fried, Ian Anderson and Kyle Wright – with a 10-man bullpen. That bullpen includes Chris Martin, who suffered a groin injury Sunday but is good to go. The rest of the group: Mark Melancon, Shane Greene, Darren O’Day, A.J. Minter, Will Smith, Jacob Webb, Josh Tomlin, Tyler Matzek and Grant Dayton.