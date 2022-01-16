Hamburger icon
Braves annouce signings of 14 international players

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
56 minutes ago

The Braves signed 14 international players, the team announced on Sunday.

The class includes 17-year-old Diego Benitez, an infielder who was ranked as the 10th-best international prospect by MLB.com. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound native of Venezuela received a $2.5 million signing bonus.

The Braves also signed OF Douglas Glod, a 16-year-old from Venezuela, to a $1.3 million deal. Glod was Baseball America’s No. 31 prospect in this international signing period. The organization also agreed with 17-year-old catcher Alexander Martinez from Venezuela, to a $400,000 deal.

The complete list of signings:

Genderson Almonte, RHP, Dominican Republic, $10,000

Diego Benitez, INF, Venezuela, $2.5 million

Leiker Figueroa, INF. Venezuela, $100,000

Didier Fuentes, RHP, Columbia, $75,000

Elian Garcia, OF, Dominican Republic, $45,000

Douglas Glod, OF, Venezuela, $1.3 million

Robert Gonzalez, OF, Dominican Republic, $50,000

Maximo Maria, OF, Dominican Republic, $100,000

Alexander Martinez, C, Venezuela, $400,000

Jhonny Martinez, RHP, Venezuela, $35,000

Josnaider Orellana, C, Venezuela, $175,000

Yorvi Pirela, RHP, Venezuela, $40,000

Cristian Suarez, INF, Dominican Republic, $10,000

Jhonly Taveras, RHP, Dominican Republic, $65,000

