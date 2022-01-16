Braves annouce signings of 14 international players

The class includes 17-year-old Diego Benitez, an infielder who was ranked as the 10th-best international prospect by MLB.com. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound native of Venezuela received a $2.5 million signing bonus.

The Braves also signed OF Douglas Glod, a 16-year-old from Venezuela, to a $1.3 million deal. Glod was Baseball America’s No. 31 prospect in this international signing period. The organization also agreed with 17-year-old catcher Alexander Martinez from Venezuela, to a $400,000 deal.