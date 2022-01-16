Braves annouce signings of 14 international players

The Braves signed 14 international players, the team announced on Sunday.
The class includes 17-year-old Diego Benitez, an infielder who was ranked as the 10th-best international prospect by MLB.com. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound native of Venezuela received a $2.5 million signing bonus.
The Braves also signed OF Douglas Glod, a 16-year-old from Venezuela, to a $1.3 million deal. Glod was Baseball America’s No. 31 prospect in this international signing period. The organization also agreed with 17-year-old catcher Alexander Martinez from Venezuela, to a $400,000 deal.
The complete list of signings:
Genderson Almonte, RHP, Dominican Republic, $10,000
Diego Benitez, INF, Venezuela, $2.5 million
Leiker Figueroa, INF. Venezuela, $100,000
Didier Fuentes, RHP, Columbia, $75,000
Elian Garcia, OF, Dominican Republic, $45,000
Douglas Glod, OF, Venezuela, $1.3 million
Robert Gonzalez, OF, Dominican Republic, $50,000
Maximo Maria, OF, Dominican Republic, $100,000
Alexander Martinez, C, Venezuela, $400,000
Jhonny Martinez, RHP, Venezuela, $35,000
Josnaider Orellana, C, Venezuela, $175,000
Yorvi Pirela, RHP, Venezuela, $40,000
Cristian Suarez, INF, Dominican Republic, $10,000
Jhonly Taveras, RHP, Dominican Republic, $65,000
