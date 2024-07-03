Breaking: TRAFFIC ALERT | All lanes blocked on I-285 after tractor-trailer crash
Braves’ AJ Smith-Shawver to begin rehab assignment Wednesday

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
1 hour ago

AJ Smith-Shawver will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Rome on Wednesday, the Braves said.

The right-hander has been sidelined since suffering a Grade 2 oblique strain during his May 23 start at Wrigley Field against the Cubs.

This is positive news for the Braves’ pitching depth. Smith-Shawver showed promise in his lone big-league start this season. He pitched 4-1/3 scoreless innings and looked better than he did last season.

The Braves have used their starter depth to protect their five rotation pitchers. They regularly have shuffled in other starters to build in extra days of rest. In this, they have prioritized Reynaldo López and Chris Sale, whose workloads will blow past what they’ve done in recent seasons.

When healthy, Smith-Shawver could be someone who helps in the majors. And if he pitches well, perhaps he could stay in the rotation for at least a few turns.

Before all that, his rehab assignment must go well. He has to remain healthy and be in a good place when he returns.

He’s been out for around five weeks, but now he’s ready to pitch again, which is a great sign.

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

