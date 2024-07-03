Braves’ AJ Smith-Shawver to begin rehab assignment Wednesday

The Braves have used their starter depth to protect their five rotation pitchers. They regularly have shuffled in other starters to build in extra days of rest. In this, they have prioritized Reynaldo López and Chris Sale, whose workloads will blow past what they’ve done in recent seasons.

When healthy, Smith-Shawver could be someone who helps in the majors. And if he pitches well, perhaps he could stay in the rotation for at least a few turns.

Before all that, his rehab assignment must go well. He has to remain healthy and be in a good place when he returns.

He’s been out for around five weeks, but now he’s ready to pitch again, which is a great sign.