Braves’ AJ Smith-Shawver, Darius Vines combine for Gwinnett shutout

Atlanta Braves
By
1 hour ago
AJ Smith-Shawver opened the game with three hitless innings, and Darius Vines finished it with six four-hit frames as the Gwinnett Stripers shut out the Jumbo Shrimp 2-0 on Friday night in Jacksonville.

The Stripers (67-73) went ahead in the fifth inning with two outs as Joe Hudson doubled and scored on a single by Dalton Guthrie. In the eighth, Andrew Velazquez singled, stole second, and scored on a Braden Shewmake sacrifice fly to raise the lead to 2-0. After Smith-Shawver faced the minimum in the first three innings, excellent defense helped Vines (3-2) strand six Jacksonville baserunners.

Smith-Shawver, who walked one and struck out two, and Vines (two walks and three strikeouts) combined to allow just seven baserunners.

Gwinnett’s Vaughn Grissom drew three walks and extended his on-base streak to 43 games (second-longest in the International League this season) but went 0-for-1 to snap his team-best 14-game hitting streak.

Braves’ infielder Ehire Adrianza went 0-for-3 in his third rehab game.

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

