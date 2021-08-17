Braves again finding road success in 2021

Road success isn’t new for the Braves during their three-year run atop the NL East. They went 47-34 on the road in 2018 and 2019. They were 16-14 away from home during the truncated 2020 season.

“I think sometimes it’s good for these guys to get on the road, and they can kind of get the rest,” manager Brian Snitker said. “I don’t know that they are as in demand as they are at home a lot of times. You just kind of get away and relax a little bit. But I don’t ever understand why (a team is) good one place, not another. There’s been some times where you’re not good on the road, you’re great at home. I can’t explain why it happens in different years and doesn’t happen in some.”