Braves again finding road success in 2021

MIAMI - The Braves entered Tuesday with an eight-game road win streak, their longest such run since also winning eight consecutive from April 28 to May 10, 2018.
They were seeking their longest road run since Sept. 10-17, 2009. The Braves were 32-27 (.543) on the road entering Tuesday, making them one of five National League clubs with a winning road record. The others are the Brewers (division leaders), Reds (1-1/2 games behind second wild card), Giants (division leaders) and Dodgers (second-best record in NL).
The Braves last lost a road series July 5-7 in Pittsburgh. Since then, they won a series in Miami, split in Philadelphia, took three of five against the Mets, swept the Cardinals and Nationals and won the series opener against the Marlins on Monday.
Road success isn’t new for the Braves during their three-year run atop the NL East. They went 47-34 on the road in 2018 and 2019. They were 16-14 away from home during the truncated 2020 season.
“I think sometimes it’s good for these guys to get on the road, and they can kind of get the rest,” manager Brian Snitker said. “I don’t know that they are as in demand as they are at home a lot of times. You just kind of get away and relax a little bit. But I don’t ever understand why (a team is) good one place, not another. There’s been some times where you’re not good on the road, you’re great at home. I can’t explain why it happens in different years and doesn’t happen in some.”
According to the team, the franchise record for a road win streak is 12, a run that carried from September 1993 to April 1994.