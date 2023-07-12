Braves After the Game: ePaper front page

Atlanta Braves
1 hour ago
Here is the All-Star Game cover from an 8-page section in the AJC ePaper on Wednesday.

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

The Atlanta squad had a quiet night at the plate, but the National League still won 3-2. Today’s special section breaks down the game, details how each Braves player performed and takes a deep dive into how the game is evolving to try to increase the appeal to younger fans – including the addition of a pre-game red carpet walk that saw superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. sporting some serious (and unique) bling!

Subscribers can check it all out at this link to Braves After the Game, where the AJC delivers the best coverage of the Braves all season long: https://editions.ajc.com/app/AJCFEE/archive/bravesafterthegame

The Jolt: Mesha Mainor is latest party switcher to roil Georgia politics
