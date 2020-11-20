Braves add LHP Kyle Muller to 40-man roster

Muller, 23, is the organization’s best pitching prospect yet to debut in the majors. It’s possible, if not likely, he works his way into the bigs next season. Muller’s place on the 40-man roster only helps those odds.

Before spending the shortened season at the alternate training site in Gwinnett, Muller appeared in only two spring training games with the big-league team. He was erratic: Muller walked three, struck out three, hit two batters and threw a wild pitch while recording three outs. Still, it was easy to see Muller’s immense potential.