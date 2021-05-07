Braves add Carl Edwards to major-league roster

Edwards, who had an up-and-down spring training but remained with the organization, will have the chance to earn a more regular spot in the bullpen. The hard-throwing Edwards has nice stats, producing a 2.81 ERA in 131 games for the Cubs from 2017-18. Edwards will pile up strikeouts but also walks.

Santana has appeared in four games, allowing two runs on four hits in three innings. This was his first major-league action since 2018 with Pittsburgh. Jones, who made the opening-day roster with a strong spring, is in Triple-A after appearing in 12 games for the Braves to start the season. He had a 3.48 ERA in 10-1/3 innings.