Braves add Carl Edwards to major-league roster

Atlanta Braves reliever Carl Edwards Jr. delivers against the Baltimore Orioles during the fourth inning Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at CoolToday Park in North Port, Fla. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta Braves | 1 hour ago
By Gabriel Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Braves made several bullpen moves before beginning their homestand Friday. They selected the contract of right-hander Carl Edwards, optioned Edgar Santana to Triple-A Gwinnett and designated right-hander Nate Jones for assignment.

Edwards, who had an up-and-down spring training but remained with the organization, will have the chance to earn a more regular spot in the bullpen. The hard-throwing Edwards has nice stats, producing a 2.81 ERA in 131 games for the Cubs from 2017-18. Edwards will pile up strikeouts but also walks.

Santana has appeared in four games, allowing two runs on four hits in three innings. This was his first major-league action since 2018 with Pittsburgh. Jones, who made the opening-day roster with a strong spring, is in Triple-A after appearing in 12 games for the Braves to start the season. He had a 3.48 ERA in 10-1/3 innings.

