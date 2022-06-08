Braves’ Adam Duvall: ‘I didn’t feel like I just forgot how to hit overnight’

This is the same Duvall who is an All-Star outfielder, the one who launched 38 home runs last year. Duvall has played at least 138 games in four seasons, and he hit more than 30 homers in three of those years.

Duvall didn’t play in Tuesday’s game because of left triceps cramping, though he was available off the bench. His most recent couple of games might be encouraging.

“It’s just kind of coming into myself,” Duvall said. “We work on a lot of things in the cage. It’s about taking that to the game, which is the hardest part. When it’s a controlled environment and you’re working on things, it’s a little easier than when you add variability, change of speeds, different scenarios, whether there’s runners on base. Just being able to take that from the cage to the game was awesome.”

When the Braves called up Michael Harris, a center fielder, Duvall shifted to left field. This has given the Braves their best defensive outfield of the season, with Duvall and Ronald Acuña in the corners.

“It’s a lot easier on my legs,” Duvall said. “My legs feel a lot fresher after playing left. With that being said, I love playing center. It is more taxing on your body because you’re going two different ways. It has been a little bit better from a recovery standpoint, on my legs, being in the corner.”

Duvall’s hard-hit rate – how often he hits balls hard – is at 41.5%, as opposed to 43.9% last season. His average exit velocity, or how hard he hits balls, is a tick lower than last season.

Perhaps it’s a matter of time until he gets going?

“I tend to start off slow every year, for some reason – unwanted,” Duvall said. “I’ve normally gotten it going a little bit sooner than this year. I’ve felt like, eventually, it’s going to click, it’s going to come together. It’s always a work in progress.

“But, yeah, I didn’t feel like I just forgot how to hit overnight. I had the confidence that it was eventually going to come around.”