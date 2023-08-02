Braves activate Brad Hand, place Daysbel Hernandez on IL

On Wednesday, the Braves officially reported trade-deadline acquisition Brad Hand to the team. In a corresponding move, reliever Daysbel Hernández was placed on the 15-day injured list with right forearm inflammation, and Hand took Hernández’s spot on the active roster.

Hand, 37, was acquired in a trade with the Rockies on Tuesday. He’s 3-1 this season with a 4.54 ERA. Hand was brought in primarily to be a third left-handed option out of the bullpen, joining AJ Minter and the currently injured Dylan Lee.

Hand has had a long MLB career. He’s played for eight franchises in 13 seasons and is a three-time All-Star. When he makes his Braves debut, he will become the first player in MLB history to play for all five of the current NL East teams.

Hernández, 26, has struggled in his first taste of the big leagues. In four appearances, he’s pitched to a 7.36 ERA, giving up six hits and three runs in 3-2/3 innings.

He had success in the minors. He’s pitched a combined 22 innings at three different levels of the minors this season, striking out 32 and allowing nine hits.

His IL placement was backdated to Tuesday, meaning he could return in mid-August. With Hand’s acquisition and the returns of Lee and Jesse Chavez in the coming weeks, Hernández is expected to be sent to the minors once he’s healthy.