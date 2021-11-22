Braves acquire pitcher Jay Jackson from Giants

The Braves acquired right-handed pitcher Jay Jackson from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for cash considerations and a player to named later or cash considerations, the team announced Monday.
In order to make room on the 40-man roster, the club designated right-handed pitcher Yoan Lopez for assignment.
Jackson, 34, was designated for assignment for the Giants on Friday. He appeared in 23 games for the Giants last season, pitching 21.2 innings for a 2-1 record. He allowed 15 hits, including three home runs, and nine earned runs. He struck out 28 and walked 12.
Jackson also made six appearances for the Padres in 2015 and 28 appearances for the Brewers in 2019.
About the Author
Editors' Picks