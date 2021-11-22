Braves acquire pitcher Jay Jackson from Giants

In order to make room on the 40-man roster, the club designated right-handed pitcher Yoan Lopez for assignment.

Jackson, 34, was designated for assignment for the Giants on Friday. He appeared in 23 games for the Giants last season, pitching 21.2 innings for a 2-1 record. He allowed 15 hits, including three home runs, and nine earned runs. He struck out 28 and walked 12.