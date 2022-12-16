Braves acquire infielder Hoy Park as they continue to add organizational depth

An ironic aspect of this: The Red Sox designated Park for assignment to make room for Kenley Jansen, who signed with Boston after one season as Atlanta’s closer.

Park has spent a lot of time in Triple A over the last two seasons. Over 316 at-bats there in 2022, he posted a .686 OPS.

His speed might be intriguing, even if almost all of his stolen bases have come in the minors. In A-ball in 2016, Park swiped 32 bags. He stole 25 bases across two levels the next season, and 18 in the one after that. He stole 14 baes over 89 games at Triple-A last season.

The Pirates designated Park for assignment Nov. 22, then traded him to the Red Sox on Nov. 23. Boston designated him for assignment when it announced Jansen’s signing, then dealt him to the Braves.

Park may never contribute for the Braves, but he has options, which means he can serve as depth for the team. He also features positional versatility, an important trait for a depth piece.

Braves bring back Adrianza

Ehire Adrianza is another valuable infielder. He’s someone who understands his role and is familiar with the organization.

The Braves brought back Adrianza on a minor-league deal with an invitation to big-league spring training. Over 97 at-bats in the majors last season, Adrianza had only 17 hits, while driving in seven runs.

He has provided valuable depth for the Braves, who acquired him at the trade deadline last season.

Braves sign Tolman

Among the minor-league signings the Braves have made and will make: Mitchell Tolman, a utility man who can play almost everywhere as he provides organizational depth.

The Pirates drafted Tolman in the seventh round in 2015. He has played at Triple-A in 2019, 2021 and 2022.

Last season, Tolman posted a .775 OPS at Triple-A in Cleveland’s organization. He homered 11 times and drove in 49 runs.