Braves acquire INF Orlando Arcia from Brewers

“All I know about him is just playing against him, he was an up-and-coming guy,” manager Brian Snitker said, shortly after the Braves announced the transaction. “I was a little surprised that he was available. Anytime you can upgrade and add to depth at the shortstop position is really a good move. So I think it’s a great move. ... He’s had some good years. He played all their games last year. I think it’s a strong acquisition for us.”

Arcia is arbitration eligible for the final time next offseason and will become a free agent in 2023. He has one option remaining.

Weigel, 26, appeared in only three games for the Braves, all of which were last season. Sobotka, a 27-year-old hard-throwing but erratic reliever, has pitched in 50 major-league games and owns a 5.36 ERA. Neither pitcher was among the higher regarded players in the Braves’ system.

Notes from Tuesday:

- Adrianza was moved to the restricted list Monday but remains on track to rejoin the Braves in the coming days. He left the team late last week for a personal matter and must clear COVID protocols before returning. Adrianza posted on Instagram (ehire13) from Miami that he just became a United States citizen. He wrote the following caption:

“First of all, I want to thank GOD for this moment, show appreciation to this country that has given me the opportunity to work, prosper as a human being and as a professional baseball player; I will always be grateful for the endless opportunities for me and my family within this difficult profession. My heart and soul will always be with my beloved Venezuela; I will never forget where I came from, my little town Guarenas-Menca. With humility and respect, I will represent these two flags (he included emojis for the American and Venezuelan flags).”

- The Nationals will be shorthanded for their series against the Braves as the team continues to deal with COVID-19 issues. Before Tuesday’s game, Washington placed Patrick Corbin, Alex Avila, Josh Bell, Yan Gomes, Brad Hand, Josh Harrison, Jordy Mercer, Jon Lester and Kyle Schwarber on the injured list. Reliever Will Harris was also put on the IL with right-hand inflammation.

- Reliever Chris Martin is still day-to-day and “feels a little better,” Snitker said. Martin exited Sunday’s game after feeling numbness in his fingers. The Braves remain optimistic he won’t need any time on the injured list. He wasn’t available for Tuesday’s game.

- For Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Nationals, the Braves will start left-hander Max Fried in one game and pitch a bullpen game in the other. Charlie Morton will start the team’s home opener Friday against the Phillies.

- After getting swept in Philadelphia, the Braves are trying to avoid their first 0-4 start since the infamous 2016 season, when they began 0-9. Those Braves went on to win 68 games. It’s safe to assume even if these Braves lose Tuesday, they won’t follow the same path.