Braves ace Max Fried placed on 15-day injured list with left forearm strain

The Braves don’t believe Fried needs Tommy John surgery. He simply needs to let the strain calm down a bit, then build back up before returning to the mound. (Fried underwent Tommy John surgery in 2014, when he was in the minor leagues.)

After last Friday’s start, Fried didn’t give any indication that he might be injured. He had a rare off night, though.

Fried allowed seven runs (five earned) on eight hits over six innings. He served up two home runs. He committed two throwing errors, both to first base.

Before that, he was dominant.

Over three starts after coming off the injured list, Fried spun 16 2/3 scoreless innings against San Diego, Houston and New York – all expected to contend for postseason spots. Through five starts (26 innings) this season, Fried has a 2.08 ERA.

Explore Fried exits season opener in fourth inning

This is Fried’s second time on the injured list this season. On opening day, he suffered a left hamstring strain while running to cover first base.

MORE TO COME