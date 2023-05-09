X

Braves ace Max Fried placed on 15-day injured list with left forearm strain

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 25 minutes ago

When asked why Wednesday, which was Max Fried’s day to start, was listed as a TBA in the rotation plans, Braves manager Brian Snitker was rather vague, leaving it to interpretation.

“We’re just going through some things right now,” Snitker said after Sunday’s game.

Turns out, the reasoning for removing Fried from the probable starters was not good.

The Braves on Tuesday placed Fried on the 15-day injured list, backdated to May 6, with a left forearm strain. They recalled left-hander Danny Young to Atlanta.

When everyone sees “forearm strain,” they think Tommy John surgery. This is always the worst-case scenario for a pitcher.

The Braves don’t believe Fried needs Tommy John surgery. He simply needs to let the strain calm down a bit, then build back up before returning to the mound. (Fried underwent Tommy John surgery in 2014, when he was in the minor leagues.)

After last Friday’s start, Fried didn’t give any indication that he might be injured. He had a rare off night, though.

Fried allowed seven runs (five earned) on eight hits over six innings. He served up two home runs. He committed two throwing errors, both to first base.

Before that, he was dominant.

Over three starts after coming off the injured list, Fried spun 16 2/3 scoreless innings against San Diego, Houston and New York – all expected to contend for postseason spots. Through five starts (26 innings) this season, Fried has a 2.08 ERA.

ExploreFried exits season opener in fourth inning

This is Fried’s second time on the injured list this season. On opening day, he suffered a left hamstring strain while running to cover first base.

MORE TO COME

About the Author

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Tiny houses coming to College Park
