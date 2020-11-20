Braves claim infielder off waivers

Mayfield, 30, has appeared in 47 games for the Astros across the past two seasons. He’s hit .170/.198/.283 with two homers and six doubles in 106 at-bats. He did show power in the minors, hitting 26 home runs in 2019, 16 in 2018 and 20 in 2017.

Mayfield is further bench depth and could battle for a roster spot in spring training. He’s played second base, third base and shortstop in the majors.