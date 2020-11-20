X

Braves claim infielder off waivers

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Bryse Wilson (46) throws the first pitch against the Boston Red Sox at the top of the first inning of the regular season finale Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Bryse Wilson (46) throws the first pitch against the Boston Red Sox at the top of the first inning of the regular season finale Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves | 1 hour ago
By Gabriel Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Braves claimed infielder Jack Mayfield off waivers from the Astros on Friday afternoon. Mayfield was added to the 40-man roster.

Mayfield, 30, has appeared in 47 games for the Astros across the past two seasons. He’s hit .170/.198/.283 with two homers and six doubles in 106 at-bats. He did show power in the minors, hitting 26 home runs in 2019, 16 in 2018 and 20 in 2017.

Mayfield is further bench depth and could battle for a roster spot in spring training. He’s played second base, third base and shortstop in the majors.

The Braves have 38 players on their 40-man roster after adding lefty prospect Kyle Muller and Mayfield in recent days.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.