Bobby Cox enjoying this Braves team’s playoff success

Snitker and Cox spoke after the Braves swept the Reds in the wild-card round.

“Probably the No. 1 guy I’m going to call is Bobby,” Snitker said after the series-clinching win. “I know it’s hard for him. I talked to him the other night, and he was jumping through the phone. (Cox’s wife) Pam called as said as soon as the third out was made when we won the wild-card series, he wanted to call. When I talked to him, I don’t know if anybody is more happy for what we are doing right here than that man right there.”