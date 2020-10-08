Bobby Cox enjoying this Braves team’s playoff success

While Braves fans are enjoying the team’s current playoff success, one in particular is elated.
Bobby Cox also is on the edge of his seat.
Current Braves manager Brian Snitker was asked who he would reach out to following a sweep of the Marlins in the National League Division Series on Thursday. He immediately identified Cox, the Braves Hall of Fame manager who suffered a stroke early last year and continues to recover.
Snitker and Cox spoke after the Braves swept the Reds in the wild-card round.
“Probably the No. 1 guy I’m going to call is Bobby,” Snitker said after the series-clinching win. “I know it’s hard for him. I talked to him the other night, and he was jumping through the phone. (Cox’s wife) Pam called as said as soon as the third out was made when we won the wild-card series, he wanted to call. When I talked to him, I don’t know if anybody is more happy for what we are doing right here than that man right there.”