Blister forces Braves’ Max Fried to the injured list, ending his regular season

WASHINGTON — After Thursday’s win over the Nationals, Max Fried – who held the home nine to a run over six innings – revealed that fluid had built up in a blister on his left finger toward the end of his outing.

This effectively ended his regular season.

The Braves on Friday placed Fried on the 15-day injured list because of the blister. They recalled Darius Vines to take the roster spot.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Braves

The important note: On Oct. 7, Fried will be eligible to start Game 1 of the National League Division Series at Truist Park. He’ll have spent 15 days on the injured list by then.

When asked Thursday night about his confidence in getting the blister under control for the postseason, Fried said: “We’re gonna do everything in our power. At the end of the day, it’s about getting outs and performing in the playoffs. So, whatever we need to do to be able to set us up for that is my goal.”

It can be shocking to see news that an ace is on the injured list, but the Braves likely are just opening a roster spot because they know Fried won’t start again for them in the regular season. They probably just want to give him time for this blister to heal.

This is the same blister that forced the Braves to push back Fried’s start to Thursday in Washington. He’ll be skipping his final start as he gets treatment, which he said includes high-tech equipment and ointments that aid in the blister’s healing.

He’s accustomed to blisters.

“It’s something that obviously happens often,” Fried said Thursday. “Just more about managing and dealing with it. It’s more of, like, case by case, I would say. But I should be good to go for – obviously, playoffs are most important, so whatever is going to be able to get us in line for that, that’s what we’re gonna do.”

This is Fried’s third time on the injured list this season. He injured his hamstring on opening day here in Washington. In May, he landed on the injured list with a forearm strain. And now, the blister has ended his regular season.

Around all of that, he pitched well. Over 14 starts, he posted a 2.55 ERA over 77-2/3 innings. Fried never has allowed more than five runs in a start, and he did that only once – and still went six innings. (It was when he faced Baltimore before going on the injured list with a forearm strain.) He surrendered four runs once.

He pitched like an ace.

But the Braves will need him in October. They have terrific pitching depth, as they’ve shown this season, but a path to a championship likely includes Fried, as pitching is so important in the postseason.

Over three appearances (one start) for the Braves this season, Vines has given up four runs over 11 innings. In that start at Coors Field, a pitcher’s nightmare, Vines limited the Rockies to two runs over six innings in his MLB debut.

In the minors, Vines – who got a late start to his season because of a slipped disk in his neck – posted a 2.37 ERA over 10 games (nine starts). Across 49-1/3 innings, he struck out 49 batters. This includes his rehab starts at the lower levels. At Triple-A Gwinnett alone, he had a 2.36 ERA across 34-1/3 innings over six games (five starts).

The Braves on Thursday scratched Vines from his start for Gwinnett. Less than 24 hours later, he took Fried’s spot on the roster.