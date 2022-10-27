Austin Riley headlines group of Braves finalists for 2022 Players Choice Awards

Harris posted a .297 batting average and an .853 OPS in his rookie season. He hit 19 homers and tallied 64 RBIs.

Strider notched a 2.67 ERA over 31 games – 20 of them starts – in a record-setting rookie regular season.

In addition, Ronald Acuña is a finalist for the NL Comeback Player Award. Acuña returned from a torn ACL. He didn’t have the season at the plate that one would expect from him, but still found different ways to help the Braves while dealing with the physical and mental challenges in returning from such a debilitating injury.

Something to note: These awards are different than MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year and others voted on by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

Voting for the Players Choice Awards was conducted in late September.

The winners will be announced Nov. 3 on ESPN’s 6 p.m. ET broadcast of “SportsCenter.”