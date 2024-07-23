Breaking: Delta flight cancellations cause frustrations in fifth day of meltdown
Austin Riley exits game for birth of second child

Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the second inning against the San Francisco Giants at Truist Park, Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

By AJC Sports
30 minutes ago

Austin Riley exited Monday night’s game in the ninth inning after learning his wife, Anna, had gone into labor with the couple’s second child.

“He wanted to be there,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said after the game, a 4-1 Braves loss to the Reds. “He missed the first one and he kind of wanted to make sure he got there for the second one.”

When Riley came out of the game, he high-fived teammates on his way to the clubhouse and, eventually, the hospital.

The Riley’s welcomed their first child, a boy named Eason Michael, in April of 2022.

