Austin Riley exits game for birth of second child

Austin Riley exited Monday night’s game in the ninth inning after learning his wife, Anna, had gone into labor with the couple’s second child.

“He wanted to be there,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said after the game, a 4-1 Braves loss to the Reds. “He missed the first one and he kind of wanted to make sure he got there for the second one.”

When Riley came out of the game, he high-fived teammates on his way to the clubhouse and, eventually, the hospital.