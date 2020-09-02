Around the NL East: How Braves’ rivals are faring past halfway point

The Braves and Marlins have played only one series, when the former took two of three in Miami. Seven of the Braves’ final 25 games will be against the Fish, who could have an opportunity to steal the NL East should they have success in the head-to-head meetings. That doesn’t feel likely, but just cracking the top eight and returning to the playoffs would be an enormous success for the rebuilding Marlins.

Philadelphia Phillies, 16-15, 3.0 GB

The Phillies would have a better record if not for a porous bullpen that they addressed at the trade deadline. They appear to be the second-best team in the division and should snap their own postseason drought. Questions remain about the bullpen and rotation behind Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler, but the Phillies possess a deep, dangerous lineup.

When the Braves avoided a sweep Sunday, they salvaged a season series split with the Phillies (5-5). Philadelphia has seven games remaining against the Mets, seven against the Marlins and six against the Nationals. Those will determine its fate.

New York Mets, 15-21, 6.5 GB

Amid so many differences in the 2020 season, the circus is alive and well in Queens. There was the Yoenis Cespedes opt-out drama, the continued disappointment in closer Edwin Diaz, and more blown leads and injuries mixed in. The Mets haven’t had a good season on the field, but with new ownership coming in, things are looking up.

The Braves are 5-2 against the Mets. The two will play one more three-game series in New York on Sept. 18-20. The Mets began Wednesday 2-1/2 games out of the eighth spot, so despite an underwhelming year, one hot streak could position them for the postseason.

Washington Nationals, 12-21, 8.0 GB

For as magical as last season was for the defending champs, this one has been equally nightmarish. Outside superstar Juan Soto, there aren’t many positives. The Nationals are more in contention for the first overall draft choice than they are a postseason spot as it stands right now.

They have four games with the Braves upcoming, including a doubleheader Friday. In fact, when they’re finished with the current series against the Phillies, eight of their next 10 are against the Braves, with a pair of games against the American League-best Rays sandwiched between.

All that said, Washington is within four games out of the eighth spot. If the Nationals turn it around and make the postseason, they’ll have certainly earned it.