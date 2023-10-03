Andruw Jones, Jason Isbell to throw out first pitches at NLDS

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago
X

Andruw Jones and Jason Isbell will throw out the ceremonial first pitches before Games 1 and 2, respectively, of the National League Division Series.

Jones, the Braves great, will throw out the first pitch before Saturday’s Game 1. The National Anthem will be performed by the Orpheus Mens Ensemble.

Isbell, the Grammy Award winner, will throw out the first pitch before Monday’s Game 2. The National Anthem will be performed by Third Day’s Mac Powell.

Times for Games 1 and 2 on the NLDS have not been announced.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: LM Otero

Delta is latest airline to find unapproved parts in aircraft engines3h ago

Credit: Jenna Cariker

BREAKING
Gunshots in DeKalb neighborhood lead to elementary school lockdown
2h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner

Vote will happen today on effort to remove McCarthy as U.S. House speaker
27m ago

Credit: Ric Watkins / AJC file images

50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP
How Atlanta became the nation’s rap capital: A brief timeline
1h ago

Credit: Ric Watkins / AJC file images

50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP
How Atlanta became the nation’s rap capital: A brief timeline
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Noni's

AJC EXCLUSIVE
Noni’s to close on Edgewood Avenue this month after a 15-year run
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Braves to host watch parties for away NLDS games
51m ago
Ronald Acuña Jr. again voted National League Player of the Month
2h ago
Braves Nation: Brian Snitker to Nicky Lopez – ‘You’re getting expensive’
7h ago
Featured

Credit: Stan Awtrey

Georgia becomes 30th state to allows NIL deals for high school athletes
Most cell phones in the U.S. will get an alert on Wednesday. What you need to know
Fulton held weekend court to chip away at jail overcrowding
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top