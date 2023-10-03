Andruw Jones, Jason Isbell to throw out first pitches at NLDS

Andruw Jones and Jason Isbell will throw out the ceremonial first pitches before Games 1 and 2, respectively, of the National League Division Series.

Jones, the Braves great, will throw out the first pitch before Saturday’s Game 1. The National Anthem will be performed by the Orpheus Mens Ensemble.

Isbell, the Grammy Award winner, will throw out the first pitch before Monday’s Game 2. The National Anthem will be performed by Third Day’s Mac Powell.

Times for Games 1 and 2 on the NLDS have not been announced.