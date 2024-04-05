AJC’s MLB power rankings: Fun with small-sample sizes after one week of games

1. Los Angeles Dodgers (+1)

The Dodgers leap to No. 1 here after a brilliant first week. Mookie Betts, handling shortstop duties, looks like the game’s best player. He’s been masterful at the plate. Freddie Freeman has been his usual reliable self, while the Dodgers have won despite Shohei Ohtani still trying to find form. Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s second start against St. Louis was much better than his one-inning debut against San Diego.

2. Atlanta Braves (-1)

The reality of these unofficial rankings is that they’re fluid; the Braves could easily be back at No. 1 next week. This is more about giving the Dodgers credit and changing things up than anything the Braves have done. They took two of three in Philadelphia, just missing a sweep because of an off-kilter inning from Aaron Bummer. How about Jarred Kelenic so far, one of the top hitters in the National League? The Braves look fantastic.

Reminder: The Braves face the Dodgers in Los Angeles during the opening days of May. Can’t wait.

3. New York Yankees (+4)

How could the Yankees not surge in these rankings? They swept a four-game series against the Astros in Houston and won a series in Arizona. Juan Soto, even after a quieter series in Phoenix, has looked like a natural fit. Aaron Judge hasn’t hit his stride yet. We’ll see how long it lasts, but the Yankees are off to an excellent start.

4. Texas Rangers (-)

The defending champs took two of three from the ascending Cubs then won a series in St. Pete, no easy feat. Third baseman Josh Jung will miss time after undergoing wrist surgery, but this offense should be fine. Rookie outfielder Wyatt Langford looks like a future All-Star. Evan Carter, despite not yet recording a hit, has made an impact reaching base (he had scored five runs through five games).

5. Baltimore Orioles, 5-4 (-2)

The Orioles obliterated the Angels by a combined 24-7 score over the first two games. Then they took two of three from the Royals. This team is loaded with young talent, and there’s more coming (check their scores down at Triple-A Norfolk). It’s no surprise so many picked them to win the American League pennant. New ace Corbin Burnes has a 2.31 ERA with 14 strikeouts in two starts (11-2/3 innings).

6. Cincinnati Reds (NR)

The Reds swept the Nationals and went into Philadelphia and took two of three, just as the Braves did before them. They deserve credit for a nice start, so for the sake of staying true to the fluidity of these rankings, they’ll make a big leap here. We’re going to have fun with small sample sizes.

First baseman Spencer Steer could be in for an All-Star campaign. He’s underrated as Cincinnati’s best player.

7. Arizona Diamondbacks (+3)

The D-Backs slaughtered the Rockies in the opening series, reminding us the worst team outside Oakland this season might reside in Denver. Arizona’s plus-21 run differential was tied with the Braves for the NL’s best mark entering Friday, when the teams faced off at Truist Park. Jordan Montgomery and Eduardo Rodriguez should join the rotation later this month; there aren’t many teams who have as impressive a five-man group as the reigning NL champs.

8. Pittsburgh Pirates (NR)

Look, the influx of Central division teams on this list tells you all you need to know about how early it is. It would be disrespectful not to give props to the Pirates here, though. They went 6-1 against the lowly Marlins and Nationals, so that’s a key element, but Pittsburgh is trending upward as a franchise. Competing for .500 would be a win in 2024. The Pirates’ plus-19 run differential ranks third-best in the NL, and that’s why they’re given the nod here over the Brewers and Cubs, two teams who seem more likely to appear on this list again than Pittsburgh does.

9. Cleveland Guardians (NR)

The Guardians have started strong, sweeping the lowly Athletics and, more impressively, taking a series in Seattle. Shane Bieber, in his contract year, has 20 strikeouts in 12 innings and looks closer to his Cy Young form. In the American League Central, four clubs can consider themselves contenders (sorry, Chicago). New manager Stephen Vogt’s Guardians will be in the mix. Entering Friday, Cleveland’s plus-30 run differential was double the next-best mark in the AL.

10. Detroit Tigers (NR)

Let’s give Detroit some love. They were MLB’s last-remaining undefeated team until the Mets finally topped them Thursday evening. And sure, they benefited from playing the White Sox, but that same club got the Braves a couple of days later. The Tigers have the A’s this weekend. They could get off to a nice start in a weak division and take off from there.

Do we expect several of these teams to stay in the top 10? No. And the AL Central having two teams on here again seems far-fetched. But the early portion of the season is a good time to have fun with it. There are plenty of clubs – the Astros, Mariners, Rays, Blue Jays, Phillies, Cubs, etc. – who weren’t listed here but ultimately should make regular appearances.