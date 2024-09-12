AJC’s MLB power rankings: Four teams fighting for three NL wild cards

The Phillies, who’ve won eight of their past 10 games, are about to end the Braves’ six-year reign atop the National League East, but they’re eyeing bigger goals. Like the past two years, they’ll carry a good formula into an always-erratic October. Their offense mashes, their rotation is reliable and covers innings, and their bullpen misses bats. Still, earning their first division crown in 15 years is an accomplishment worth celebrating.

2. Los Angeles Dodgers (-1)

The Dodgers have held off the Padres and Diamondbacks, seeming poised for another National League West title. But what’s the pitching going to look like moving forward? It’s enough of a concern that it could spoil Shohei Ohtani’s first postseason experience. The Dodgers come to Truist Park this weekend with the chance to deal damage to one of their NL rivals’ postseason hopes.

3. New York Yankees (+1)

The Yankees’ remaining opponents: the Red Sox, Mariners, A’s, Orioles, Pirates. Obviously, the home series against Baltimore on Sept. 24-26 will be crucial, but that’s a favorable stretch for a club trying to capture the American League’s best record. Prospect Jasson Dominguez finally is part of the outfield mix after the Yankees promoted him during their series with the Royals.

4. Baltimore Orioles (-1)

The Orioles still rank highly here, but the truth is they largely have been pedestrian since the All-Star break. They’re 25-26 since the season’s intermission. They haven’t had a winning month since June. Yet this is where we insert the obligatory reminder: The Rangers were falling apart at this time last year. They wound up champions by the end of it. The Orioles, just 1.5 games behind the Yankees and firmly in a wild-card position, have the talent to do the same.

5. Arizona Diamondbacks (+2)

The Diamondbacks and Padres will continue jockeying for position here. They are trying to keep pace with each other while holding off the Mets and Braves. Arizona will face the first-place Brewers in seven of its next 10 games. The Diamondbacks will end the season with a six-game homestand against the Giants and Padres.

6. San Diego Padres (-1)

The Padres have a grueling stretch to end the season outside getting three games with the historically inept White Sox. Their other series: at San Francisco, versus Houston, at Los Angeles, at Arizona. This is noteworthy for Braves fans, who’ve focused on the Mets, but their team could still catch one of the western opponents, even if it’s deemed unlikely given how well both have played.

7. Milwaukee Brewers (-1)

The Brewers have almost officially run away with the NL Central. It seems unlikely they’ll catch the Phillies or Dodgers, so they’ll probably be the No. 3 seed that hosts the No. 6 seed in the wild-card round. This will be the Brewers’ first postseason appearance since losing to the Braves in the 2021 NL Division Series. Since losing the 1982 World Series, the Brewers have qualified for the postseason five times and have two playoff-series victories.

8. Cleveland Guardians (-)

The Guardians have survived pushes from the Royals and Twins to enter Thursday 4-1/2 games up on Kansas City. Speaking of futile postseason histories, Cleveland is pursuing its first championship since 1948. The franchise has been on this stage often recently, though. This will be its seventh postseason appearance since 2013.

9. New York Mets (+1)

The Mets come to Atlanta in a couple of weeks for a big, big series. Until then, they’ve done a nice job holding off the Braves for the final wild card. The Mets are 31-20 since the All-Star break. They’re 25-15 in one-run games. They’re 8-2 this month. A key stretch: They’ll face the Phillies in seven of their next 10 games leading into the series against the Braves, who were bumped from our top 10 this week, but nonetheless could present opponents issues in October with their pitching – if they get there.

10. Kansas City Royals (NR)

The Royals have the Pirates, Tigers and Giants as opponents in nine of their remaining 15 games. The Twins, whom the Royals just swept, could chase them down for the second wild card – with the Tigers just on the outside looking in – but it would be shocking at this point if the Royals weren’t playing next month.