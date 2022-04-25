ajc logo
AJC Braves Report podcast: Why the Braves are just a little off

Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright greets teammates after completing the top of the sixth inning against the Marlins on Friday night at Truist Park. Wright pitched six scoreless innings with 11 strikeouts. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Staff
19 minutes ago

The Braves are 7-10 through 17 games, which is the same record they had in 2021. That worked out, but why is Atlanta off to another sluggish start?

In this episode of the Braves Report podcast from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano discusses the reasons Atlanta hasn’t won a series yet and why the Braves aren’t worried.

ExploreBraves not panicking as they try to find their footing this season

Plus, he digs into Kyle Wright’s hot start, answers some of your mailbag questions and hitting coach Kevin Seitzer provides some insight on how he will help those struggling in the order.

Subscribe to the Braves Report wherever you get your podcasts, including on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts so you never miss an episode.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

