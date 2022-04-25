AJC Braves Report podcast: Why the Braves are just a little off

In this episode of the Braves Report podcast from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano discusses the reasons Atlanta hasn’t won a series yet and why the Braves aren’t worried.

Explore Braves not panicking as they try to find their footing this season

Plus, he digs into Kyle Wright’s hot start, answers some of your mailbag questions and hitting coach Kevin Seitzer provides some insight on how he will help those struggling in the order.