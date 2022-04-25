AJC Braves Report podcast: Why the Braves are just a little off

The Braves are 7-10 through 17 games, which is the same record they had in 2021. That worked out, but why is Atlanta off to another sluggish start?
In this episode of the Braves Report podcast from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano discusses the reasons Atlanta hasn’t won a series yet and why the Braves aren’t worried.
Plus, he digs into Kyle Wright’s hot start, answers some of your mailbag questions and hitting coach Kevin Seitzer provides some insight on how he will help those struggling in the order.
